Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Passaic County Theater Apologizes For Use Of Blackface
Events

New Dates Set For Meadowlands State Fair

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Meadowlands State Fair
Meadowlands State Fair Photo Credit: State Fair Meadowlands Facebook

The Meadowlands State Fair is on for 2020.

The new dates for the fair coming to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford will run from Thursday, July 23 through Sunday, Aug. 9. 

More than 150 rides, games and other attractions are featured at the 18-day event.

Those attending can pick up an Express Combo Voucher, which includes expedited admission and unlimited rides for one day.

This year’s attractions include countless fair favorites including the ferris wheel, drop tower, the Circus Incredible, Bob Bohm’s Comedy Magic, Racing Pigs and more.

For more information about the Meadowlands State Fair schedule, tickets and pricing, visit the website.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.