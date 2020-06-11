New Dates Set For Meadowlands State Fair

The Meadowlands State Fair is on for 2020.

The new dates for the fair coming to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford will run from Thursday, July 23 through Sunday, Aug. 9.

More than 150 rides, games and other attractions are featured at the 18-day event.

Those attending can pick up an Express Combo Voucher, which includes expedited admission and unlimited rides for one day.

This year’s attractions include countless fair favorites including the ferris wheel, drop tower, the Circus Incredible, Bob Bohm’s Comedy Magic, Racing Pigs and more.

For more information about the Meadowlands State Fair schedule, tickets and pricing, visit the website.

