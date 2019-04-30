Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Bloodied, Shirtless, Screaming Man Seized By Mahwah Police
Events

MTV's Video Music Awards Coming To Newark's Prudential Center

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
MTV's Video Music Awards will be broadcast from Newark's Prudential Center this year.
MTV's Video Music Awards will be broadcast from Newark's Prudential Center this year. Photo Credit: Prudential Center

The 2019 Video Music Awards will be broadcast from New Jersey for the first time this year, from the Prudential Center in Newark, a spokesperson for the venue confirmed.

“We are thrilled to welcome the music and entertainment industry’s brightest stars to Prudential Center, the City of Newark, and the State of New Jersey,” said Scott O’Neil, CEO of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment.

“We look forward to continuing to tell the story of this world renown venue and the positive change it has generated through music and entertainment in Newark and across the State of New Jersey.”

“New Jersey has an incredible music heritage and is home to some of the world’s biggest artists including ‘Chairman of the Board’ Frank Sinatra, ‘The Boss’ Bruce Springsteen, Queen Latifah, Bon Jovi, Whitney Houston, the Jonas Brothers, the Fugees, and Halsey. The list is wide and endless,” Bruce Gillmer, the VMAs' executive producer, global head of music and talent at Viacom and co-brand head at MTV International, told Billboard magazine.

“Now the moonperson plants its flag to celebrate all that New Jersey has given to music fans around the globe.”

The show airs Monday, Aug. 26.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.