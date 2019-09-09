Michelle Obama Coming To Prudential Center In November

Michelle Obama is appearing at the Prudential Center in Newark Nov. 3 for an event described as "a moderated conversation" with the former First Lady of the United States.

Tickets go on sale Friday, the Prudential Center announced . Tickets prices and other information were not immediately available.

Obama, the wife of former President Barack Obama, has several tour dates planned in Canada as well as Texas over the next few weeks. She has recently written a book, "Becoming," which was released last year.

