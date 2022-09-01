Massive Music Fest SeaHearNow Returns To Asbury Park (PHOTOS)

One of the largest beachfront music festivals in the region is gearing up for its big return to Asbury Park.

Green Day and Stevie Nicks have been announced as headliners for the annual Sea.Hear.Now Festival, a two-day music event that will treat fans to more than 25 performances Saturday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept. 1. The festival will run across three stages at North Beach Asbury Park and Bradley Park.

Other major acts include My Morning Jacket, Cage The Elephant, Billy Strings, Gary Clark Jr., The Head and the Heart, IDLES, Courtney Barnett, and more.

The North Beach Rumble surf competition will happen simultaneously, and feature professional surfers Cory Lopez, Sam Hammer, and Cassidy McClain, to name a few.

Sea.Hear.Now has become the most popular and largest music festival along the Jersey Shore, and is organized by the team behind Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits Music Festival, and other major music festivals in the US.

Two-day general admission tickets start at $215. VIP packages can be purchased for $685, with an Ultimate Experience package available for $8,750. Click here to make a purchase.

