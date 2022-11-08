Massive Italian Festival Returns To Jersey City

A massive Italian festival more than a century old has returned to Jersey City.

La Festa Italiana is running Wednesday, Aug. 10 through Sunday, Aug. 14 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., outside of the Holy Rosary Church on 344 Sixth St.

The church itself was apparently the first Italian church in New Jersey, founded in 1885.

"With dozens of church societies in Holy Rosary the most prominent became the Maria SS. Dell’Assunta Society, founded in 1902," La Festa Italiana's website reads.

"Many members of this society herald from Morrone Del Sannio in the Campobasso Section of Italy. It was in that year that they began “The Feast” of Our Lady of Assumption."

That's when "The Feast" first came to be. There are several days of music and food, all leading up to "Feast Day Mass" which includes a street procession with the statue of Our Lady.

La Festa Italiana draws thousands of people from around the US to celebrate, many of who return to reunite with childhood friends and family.

Many local restaurants and businesses with be in attendance offering traditional fare like arrencini, zeppole and more.

