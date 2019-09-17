Hillary, Chelsea Clinton (And Other Celebs) Coming To Bergen County Bookstore

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton have added Bergen County as a destination on their book tour.

The former First Lady and Presidential nominee and her daughter will be promoting their new book, "The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience" at Book Ends in Ridgewood next month.

The co-authored book is a collection of stories of tenacious and trail-blazing women who have stood up to the status quo, asked tough questions and gotten the job done.

Those featured include Harriet Tubman, Malala Yousafzai, Rachel Carson and more.

The $45 registration is required and includes an unsigned copy of the book (click here to register).

The event presented by the Women's Club of Ridgewood and will be on Oct. 6 at 4:30 p.m.

