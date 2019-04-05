Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: 'Prank-Calling The World': Paterson Woman Admits Phoning Bomb Threats To Federal Buildings
Events

Here's Where You Can See Oscar Mayer Wienermobile This Weekend In North Jersey

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Everybody knows the jingle -- but not everyone knows the car.
Everybody knows the jingle -- but not everyone knows the car. Photo Credit: Contributed

Everybody knows the jingle -- but not everyone knows the car.

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in New Jersey Friday and Saturday. The team will be handing out whistles, coupons, playing games and spreading smiles.

Here's the event schedule

Friday, April 5:
  • ShopRite Emerson 2 to 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 6:

  • ShopRite Ramsey 9 a.m. to noon
  • ShopRite West Milford 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, April 7

  • ShopRite Jersey City Marin Boulevard, 9 a.m. to noon:
  • ShopRite Hoboken Madison Avenue, 2 to 5 p.m.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.