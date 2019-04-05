Here's Where You Can See Oscar Mayer Wienermobile This Weekend In North Jersey

Everybody knows the jingle -- but not everyone knows the car.

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in New Jersey Friday and Saturday. The team will be handing out whistles, coupons, playing games and spreading smiles.

Here's the event schedule

ShopRite Emerson 2 to 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 6:

ShopRite Ramsey 9 a.m. to noon

9 a.m. to noon ShopRite West Milford 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, April 7

ShopRite Jersey City Marin Boulevard, 9 a.m. to noon:

ShopRite Hoboken Madison Avenue, 2 to 5 p.m.

