Huddle House in Garfield will be giving away free pancakes in honor of National Sweet Cakes Day.

The Outwater Lane location is the only one in New Jersey participating in the June 25 promotion.

All you have to do to get your free stack is follow the restaurant on social media or become a VIP customer. Bring your phone to show proof.

Huddle House , 17 Outwater Lane, Garfield.

