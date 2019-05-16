Food Truck, Music Festivals On Tap In Hudson County This Weekend

A huge food truck festival in Bayonne Saturday will be followed up the next day by Hoboken's annual music and arts extravaganza.

Bayonne's Food Truck Fest , part of the city's 150th anniversary celebration, is coming Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. More than two dozen food truck vendors will assemble in an area between 22nd and 24th Streets.

Along with food offerings from vendors including Philly Pretzel, House of Cupcakes and Horman's Pickles there'll also be family-friendly entertainment from the the Nerds and the Suyat Band. There'll also be kids rides, a beer garden and more.

Admission is free.

On Sunday comes the 25th annual Hoboken Spring Arts and Music Festival, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., which was rescheduled due to rain last weekend. Another family-friendly event, the festival includes attractions for kids on 3rd Street such as face painting, rides and crafts.

In addition, hundreds of artists and crafters will display and sell their work.

The first musical performance, by Rest Ashore With Erica Butts, is scheduled for 11:40 at the Observer Highway stage. More than a dozen other acts -- including Rockness Music, Buster Poindexter, Debra Devi and The Joe Taino Group -- will also appear at one of the event's three music stages.

