Don't Miss These July 4th Fireworks Spectaculars In Bergen County

The Fourth of July would not be complete without fireworks. Here is a complete list of them in Bergen County. Click the hyperlinks for complete celebration schedules.

Allendale, Thursday, July 4: Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Park. Fireworks display starts at 9 p.m. Rain date July 6.

Hackensack, Thursday, July 4: Inferno Band performing 7:15 in Foshini Park. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.

Maywood, Wednesday, July 3 : Entertainment by Jumpin’ Dragons begins at 6:30 p.m. in Memorial Park. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.

Oradell, Wednesday, July 3 : Fireworks begin at 7:30 p.m. in Memorial Field. Rain date July 6.

Paramus, July 4: Parade begins 9 a.m. at intersection of Century Road and Farview Avenue. Fireworks start at 6 p.m. July 7 at Cliff Gennarelli Sports Complex.

Ridgewood, Thursday, July 4: Parade begins 10 a.m. at South Monroe Street and Godwin Avenue rain or shine. Gates open for celebration and fireworks 6 p.m. at Veteran's Field.

Saddle Brook, Wednesday, July 3: Begins 7 p.m. at Otto Pehle Park on Saddle River Road.

Teaneck, Thursday, July 4: Celebrate from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Votee Park. Face painters, clowns, balloonists, inflatables, pony rides, music, games, fire truck tours, police vehicles, food and more.

