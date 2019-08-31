Don't Miss These Celebs Coming To Ridgewood Bookstore

Voice actors. Hollywood stars. Professional athletes. "New York Times" best-selling authors.

Dozens of authors including some celebrities will be stopping by Bookends in Ridgewood for signings and discussions this fall.

Here is what the line-up looks like:

Amanda Stanton, Sept. 4: "The Bachelor" and "Bachlor in Paradise" contestant will sign her new book "Now Accepting Roses"

Seane Corn, Sept. 8: Celebrated yoga teacher will sign her new book "Revolution of the Soul"

Mary Wilson, Sept. 18: A founding member of The Supremes, Wilson will sign her new book "Supreme Glamour"

Rachel Brathan, Sept. 19: The world-renowned yoga instructor and NYT best-selling author will sign "To Love and Let Go"

Darryl "DMC" McDaniels & Glen Friedman, Oct 1: Member of RUN-DMC, McDaniels, and Celebrated photographer Friedman will sign "Together Forever: RUN-RMC & Beastie Boys Photographs"

Mark Bittman, Oct. 4: Author of 30 Acclaimed books, lead food writer for "NYT Sunday Magazine," Bittman will sign "How to Cook Everything (Completely revised 20th Anniversary Edition)"

Eddie Olczyk, Oct. 7: NHL Hall of Fame Player and member of the 1994 Stanley Cup Champion New York Rangers, Olcyk, will sign " Eddie Olczyk: Beating the Odds in Hockey and Life"

Sasha Pieterse, Oct. 8: The "Pretty Little Liars" star will sign "Sasha in Good Taste"

Rob Paulson, Oct. 13: The voice actor starred as Pinky on "Pinky and the Brain," Yakko from "Animaniacs," Raphael from "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" and more will sign "Voice Lessons."

Wé McDonald, Oct. 20: A Paterson native and finalist on Season 11 of NBC's "The Voice," McDonald will perform and sign her new book, "The Little Girl with the Big Voice"

Jenna Dewan, Oct. 22: Actress and dancer formerly married to Channing Tatum, Dewan will sign her new book "Gracefully Yours"

Bookends : 211 E. Ridgewood Ave., Ridgewood, (201)-445-0726

