Cash 5 Lottery Ticket Sold In South Orange Good For $353K

A ticket sold in South Orange matched five numbers in the Jersey Cash 5 drawing on Tuesday, state lottery officials said.

The winning ticket, good for a prize of $353,354, was sold at 7-Eleven, 60 Valley St.

The winning numbers are 12,13, 17, 23 and 29. The XTRA number was 4.

There were 416,286 tickets purchased for the drawing. By adding XTRA, for an additional $1 per play, winners are able to multiply their non-jackpot prizes by the XTRA number drawn.

For correctly matching four of the five numbers drawn, 110 ticketholders won $331 each and 14 others won $1,324 each with the addition of XTRA.

For correctly matching three of the five numbers drawn, 3,085 ticketholders won $12 each and 501 others won $48 each with the addition of XTRA. Also, 6,184 ticketholders each won $2 for correctly matching two of the five numbers drawn with the addition of XTRA on their purchase.

