Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Fewer Flying, But More Caught Carrying Guns At Airports
Events

Barbie Truck To Roll Through Garden State Plaza

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
The Barbie pop-up truck is coming to the Garden State Plaza.
The Barbie pop-up truck is coming to the Garden State Plaza. Photo Credit: Barbie Truck

Barbie fans, mark your calendars: The hot pink Barbie pop-up truck is making its first-ever visit to Paramus this weekend.

The truck -- created by the same team behind the popular Hello Kitty Cafe Truck -- is visiting the Westfield Garden State Plaza debut as part of its U.S. tour to celebrating the iconic brand’s 60-year heritage.

The Barbie truck will be selling retro-inspired merchandise such as embroidered denim jackets, caps, T-shirts, iridescent vinyl "boombox" tote bags, iridescent vinyl fanny packs, "cassette tape" wallets and more will be sold. 

There will also be a new collectible Barbie Polaroid camera in limited quantities.

The following safety and sanitation measures will occur at each stop:

  • Social distancing markers will be placed on the ground to remind guests to keep 6-feet apart
  • Staff will be wearing masks and gloves inside of the Barbie Truck
  • Counters will be wiped down with disinfectant every 30 minutes
  • POS and payment readers will be wiped down every 30 minutes
  • Hand sanitizer will be provided
  • Contactless/cashless transactions will be available
  • Guests will be encouraged to:
  • Stay home if sick with a cough or fever
  • Wear a face mask
  • Maintain a distance of 6 feet from other customers and staff
  • Clean hands with soap and water or hand sanitizer after contact with frequently touched surfaces

Barbie Pop-Up Truck, Westfield Garden State Plaza, Saturday, Oct. 17, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.