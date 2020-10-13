Barbie Truck To Roll Through Garden State Plaza

Barbie fans, mark your calendars: The hot pink Barbie pop-up truck is making its first-ever visit to Paramus this weekend.
The truck -- created by the same team behind the popular Hello Kitty Cafe Truck -- is visiting the Westfield Garden State Plaza debut as part of its U.S. tour to celebrating the iconic brand’s 60-year heritage.
The Barbie truck will be selling retro-inspired merchandise such as embroidered denim jackets, caps, T-shirts, iridescent vinyl "boombox" tote bags, iridescent vinyl fanny packs, "cassette tape" wallets and more will be sold.
There will also be a new collectible Barbie Polaroid camera in limited quantities.
The following safety and sanitation measures will occur at each stop:
- Social distancing markers will be placed on the ground to remind guests to keep 6-feet apart
- Staff will be wearing masks and gloves inside of the Barbie Truck
- Counters will be wiped down with disinfectant every 30 minutes
- POS and payment readers will be wiped down every 30 minutes
- Hand sanitizer will be provided
- Contactless/cashless transactions will be available
- Guests will be encouraged to:
- Stay home if sick with a cough or fever
- Wear a face mask
- Maintain a distance of 6 feet from other customers and staff
- Clean hands with soap and water or hand sanitizer after contact with frequently touched surfaces
Barbie Pop-Up Truck, Westfield Garden State Plaza, Saturday, Oct. 17, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
