Barbie Truck To Roll Through Garden State Plaza

Barbie fans, mark your calendars: The hot pink Barbie pop-up truck is making its first-ever visit to Paramus this weekend.

The truck -- created by the same team behind the popular Hello Kitty Cafe Truck -- is visiting the Westfield Garden State Plaza debut as part of its U.S. tour to celebrating the iconic brand’s 60-year heritage.

The Barbie truck will be selling retro-inspired merchandise such as embroidered denim jackets, caps, T-shirts, iridescent vinyl "boombox" tote bags, iridescent vinyl fanny packs, "cassette tape" wallets and more will be sold.

There will also be a new collectible Barbie Polaroid camera in limited quantities.

The following safety and sanitation measures will occur at each stop:

Social distancing markers will be placed on the ground to remind guests to keep 6-feet apart

Staff will be wearing masks and gloves inside of the Barbie Truck

Counters will be wiped down with disinfectant every 30 minutes

POS and payment readers will be wiped down every 30 minutes

Hand sanitizer will be provided

Contactless/cashless transactions will be available

Guests will be encouraged to:

Stay home if sick with a cough or fever

Wear a face mask

Maintain a distance of 6 feet from other customers and staff

Clean hands with soap and water or hand sanitizer after contact with frequently touched surfaces

Barbie Pop-Up Truck, Westfield Garden State Plaza, Saturday, Oct. 17, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

