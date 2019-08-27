70 Restaurants Participating In Bergen County Food & Wine Fest

Mark your calendars: Bergen County's largest food and wine festival is coming to Westfield's Garden State Plaza next month.

More than 70 restaurants and local vendors will come together to benefit the county's 200 Club -- an organization that provides financial assistance to the families of law enforcement, fire and EMS personnel.

The Bergen County Food & Wine Festival will be Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 14 & 15. Click here for a list of the 70 restaurants that will be participating.

Saturday will be the Burger Bash: a competition among nearly 30 restaurateurs to find out who has the best burger ($55).

Sunday will be the tasting, complete with beer, wine, spirits and local fare from nearly 70 local restaurants to showcase Bergen's culinary scene ($65).

Click here for tickets and more info.

