Esteemed NJ Transit Police Inspector Robert Noble Jr. Dies, 56

Police Inspector Robert Luke Noble, Jr., a lifelong South Amboy resident who served in the agency for 28 years, died on Wednesday, Nov. 1. He was 56 years old.

A St. Mary's High School graduate, Noble's career with the NJTPD began in patrol in 1995. He worked various assignments across the state and climbed the ranks up to captain and police inspector.

He most recently served as the Commanding Officer of Administration, and is a founding member of the NJTPD's Office of Emergency Management.

A member of the NJ Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue Team, NJ Police Honor Legion, and an original member of the UASI Law Enforcement Group and the NY Penn & Tunnel System Emergency Response Committee, Noble has earned multiple awards.

Among them, a Meritorious Duty Award for display of courage in the face of danger, for leading a contingent of NJTPD ESU officers while assisting in the Dec. 10, 2019, active shooter incident in Jersey City. The incident killed JCPD detective Joseph Seals, and left several others wounded.

Noble also received a Police Commendation Award, a Chief’s Recognition Award, a Unit Citation Award, and additional accolades, and previously served as President and Delegate of PBA Local 304.⁣ Noble was also an instructor at TEEX at Texas A&M, according to his obituary.

Services were held Monday, Nov. 6, with interment in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Click here for Robert Noble Jr.'s complete obituary.

