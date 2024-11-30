Estate With Showstopping Indoor Pool, Locker Rooms Listed For $17.75M In Bergen County (Photos)

The sprawling 28,384-square-foot mansion at 125 Chestnut Ridge Road in Saddle River features seven bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, and a host of awe-inspiring amenities, making it one of the most unique properties in the area, according to Dennis Rinzler of Keller Williams Valley Realty.

“This home is like no other,” Rinzler said. “The size in and of itself makes it unique, and the acreage—13.7 acres—is extremely rare in Saddle River, where most homes sit on just 2.5 acres. You can’t even see the house from the street.”

Originally built 35 years ago, the home has been completely transformed over the last decade, with extensive renovations and upgrades. Highlights include a chef’s kitchen with three 18-foot granite islands, dual Sub Zero refrigerators, and Wolf cooktops.

The first-floor primary suite boasts custom closets, a hydrotherapy bathtub, and a stainless steel walk-in shower.

The estate’s standout feature is its indoor pool, which Rinzler described as “beyond anything I’ve ever seen—whether in a hotel or a home.”

Jerusalem stone walls, skylights, and non-slip stone floors surround the 20' x 40' pool. It includes a Jacuzzi, a limestone gas fireplace, a custom bar, and dual locker rooms with spa-like finishes.

Set on 13.7 acres, the property offers unparalleled privacy and grandeur. Its winding driveway leads to a secluded oasis that includes a tennis court, multiple parking areas, and meticulously landscaped grounds.

“The photos just can’t do this house justice,” Rinzler said. “It’s one-of-a-kind, truly amazing, and awe-inspiring.”

