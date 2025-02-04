Escaped Sex Offender Apprehended After Days On The Run: Njsp

Nicholas Voutsas, 25, had escaped from a New Jersey Department of Health medical transport van while en route to a hospital, New Jersey State Police said.

Police approached Voutsas at a homeless shelter for men in Brooklyn and he immediately tried to flee, NBC New York reported. Four officers were injured while subduing and handcuffing him, NBC New York said.

The New Jersey Human Services Police Department has charged him with escape, police said.

Voutsas was charged with sexual conduct with a child in Woodbridge in 2022. He is considered a Level 2 sex offender, which means his behavior is considered compulsive and repetitive.

He is currently at a hospital in Brooklyn, NBC New York reports.

