Erin Intensifying Over Atlantic, Could Threaten These Parts Of US East Coast

Meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center and AccuWeather expect Erin to reach major hurricane strength this weekend, likely on Saturday, Aug. 16, as it passes north of the Leeward Islands, with the Bermuda High helping steer it toward open waters.

A westward shift, however, could put the Bahamas, Bermuda, and the US East Coast — including eastern North Carolina, Long Island, and southeastern New England — in the path of stronger winds, heavier rain, and potential coastal flooding, likely in the middle of next week.

Forecasters say favorable conditions north of the Lesser Antilles are setting the stage for rapid intensification.

The storm’s projected path takes it near the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico, but it is expected to remain far enough north to spare the region from a direct hit. (See the first image above from AccuWeather.)

Even so, swells, rough surf, and hazardous marine conditions are likely along north- and east-facing coasts in the Caribbean.

Gusts between 40 and 60 mph are possible, with localized peak winds higher in exposed areas. Rainfall could total 1 to 2 inches, with isolated amounts up to 7 inches, raising the risk of localized flooding.

Large Atlantic swells generated by Erin are expected to reach the US coastline in the coming days, increasing the threat of dangerous rip currents and beach erosion.

With the peak of hurricane season just weeks away, meteorologists say more tropical systems are likely to follow Erin. Officials urge residents in potentially affected areas to review emergency plans now.

