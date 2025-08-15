Fair 82°

Erin Expected To Become Category 4 Hurricane As It Approaches US Coast

Tropical Storm Erin could be hours away from becoming a major Category 4 hurricane as it barrels across the Atlantic toward the US East Coast, raising alarms from the Caribbean to New England.

The latest forecast map for Erin released Friday morning, Aug. 15, by the National Hurricane Center, which says the storm is expected to become a hurricane later in the day.

Photo Credit: National Hurricane Center
Erin's projected path through Friday, Aug. 22.

Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Areas in orange are expected to see the most tropical rain and strongest winds from Erin next week.

Photo Credit: AccuWeather
There will be dangerous seas and rip currents along the East Coast from Monday, Aug. 18, until Friday, Aug. 22.

Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Joe Lombardi
"Erin is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane later today," The National Hurricane Center said in a statement early Friday morning, Aug. 15.

The center's latest advisory at 5 a.m. Friday placed Erin north of Puerto Rico, with its projected path steering between Bermuda and the US East Coast.

Forecasters caution that Erin’s exact track remains uncertain, but even a glancing blow could bring damaging winds, coastal flooding, and heavy rain to eastern North Carolina, Long Island, and southeastern New England.

Bermuda is also in the potential impact zone, with hurricane conditions possible by midweek.

Regardless of Erin’s path, beachgoers from Florida to Atlantic Canada are urged to exercise caution, as powerful swells and rip currents are expected to intensify through the weekend.

While Erin’s core is expected to pass about 200 miles north of Puerto Rico, the storm’s expanding wind field is already generating dangerous surf and rip currents across the northeastern Caribbean. 

Heavy rainfall is forecast for the northern Leeward Islands, the US and British Virgin Islands, and parts of Puerto Rico, with the risk of flash flooding, landslides, and mudslides persisting into early next week.

Tropical storm watches are in effect for portions of the northern Leeward Islands, where gusts could reach up to 60 mph, and localized rainfall totals may top 7 inches. Additional watches may be issued for the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico as Erin’s outer bands approach.

With hurricane season nearing its peak, meteorologists warn that Erin may be just the first of several storms to watch in the coming weeks.

"Two tropical waves expected to push across the Atlantic later this month, following a similar route to Erin, will be closely monitored," AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

