'Epic Fail:' 80K Fans Swarm American Dream Mall As Teen Star's Pop-Up Spirals Into Chaos

Salish Matter, 15, who has more than 4.5 million Instagram followers, was scheduled to appear at Sephora to promote her new line, Sincerely Yours at the East Rutherford mall on Saturday, Sept. 6.

The mall’s Instagram post promised a full day of interactive skincare experiences, free samples, giveaways, limited-edition merchandise, and “surprise moments you won’t want to miss” from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The first 100 guests were told they could win a meet-and-greet, a sweatshirt, and a fast pass to skip the line.

But videos quickly popped up on TikTok showing massive crowds and lines wrapped around the building. One clip, set to the Jet2 Holiday song, was captioned: “The tickets were pointless, completely unorganized, unsafe, and the workers told us she wouldn’t be coming out at the pop-up because double the crowd showed up.”

Another user called the event a “mad house,” writing: “We signed up got tickets and they were never scanned because it was open to everyone. So deceiving! She came out briefly and we could barely see her.”

Comments on Salish’s own post from the event echoed the frustration. One parent wrote: “We drove over 3 hours and stood in line so long… my daughter had so much anxiety because of how many people showed up. Nobody knew. Congrats on your skincare. And my sweet girl Addison would love a shout out.”

Another commenter added: “Congrats! honestly appreciate you not coming out. I felt really really bad my daughter didn’t get to see you but honestly it was very scary. How people are pushing each other. Congratulations on the success of your launch. We hope you can come back again! ❤️”

Salish responded: “Thank you so much. This really means a lot, I wish I could’ve said hi but I just wanted to keep people safe. Thank you so much for being there, and I’m sorry that I didn’t get to say hi to her. Tell her I say hi and I’m sorry if it was stressful. xx ❤️❤️”

In a follow-up, Salish explained that police told her not to go out and interact with fans because they were “worried about somebody getting hurt and I didn’t want anybody to get hurt.” She added that she was told to leave “to keep everybody safe.

"So that’s what I did, and I’m so sorry that I didn’t get to say goodbye to any of you guys or talk to any of you guys, but thank you so much for coming, it really does mean the world to me.”

