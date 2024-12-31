Entire Central Jersey Borough Shelters In Place Because Of 'Police Investigation' (Developing)

Allentown police have issued a shelter-in-place order for all residents on Tuesday, Dec. 31, the borough posted on its Facebook page. The order was given "as a police investigation unfolds."

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office and Allentown police issued a joint statement about the investigation at around 3:35 p.m.:

Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago and Allentown Chief of Police Daniel Panckeri are advising members of the public that Detectives from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Bureau and the Allentown Police Department are handling a shooting investigation in the vicinity of Johnson Drive and that there is currently a shelter-in-place as law enforcement continues to attempt to locate the suspect. Prosecutor Santiago and Chief Panckeri indicated that all available resources are being utilized and that there is a large police presence in the area. They urge all local residents to exercise caution and stay within their homes at this time and for any non-residents to avoid the surrounding areas until further notice. Affected residents will be notified as soon as the shelter-in-place is lifted. Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

According to the 2020 U.S. Census, Allentown has a population of about 1,734 people. The borough borders the townships of Upper Freehold in Monmouth County and Robbinsville in Mercer County.

