Englewood's Alisa Dawes Dies, 30, Remembered For Kindness

Dawes died on Tuesday, Aug. 19, according to her obituary. Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 5, from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by homegoing services from 11 a.m. to noon at Eternity Funeral Service, 129 Engle St., Englewood. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. at Crest Haven Memorial Park, 750 Passaic Ave., Clifton.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved daughter/sister, Alisa Dawes, who left us far too soon,” her family wrote on a GoFundMe page. “She was a bright light in our lives—someone who always gave her love freely, lifted others with her kindness, and left a lasting mark on everyone who knew her.”

The fundraiser aims to help cover funeral and memorial expenses “so that we can honor her life in the way she truly deserves.” Click here to view the campaign.

