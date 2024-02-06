Englewood Police Chase Down Juveniles Carrying Stolen Gun, Knife

The pair bolted when confronted by officers responding to a report of a robbery on Second Street at 10:45 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1, Englewood Deputy Police Chief Matthew de la Rosa said.

Two officers sustained minor injuries and were treated by EMS following a brief struggle after chasing the pair down.

One of the teens was sent to the Bergen County Juvenile Detention Facility in Teterboro after police issued a delinquency complaint that charges him with unlawful possession of a handgun, aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and possession of stolen property, the deputy chief said.

The other was released to a guardian after police filed a delinquency complaint charging the teen with possession of the knife, resisting arrest and obstruction, he said.

Officers Christopher Sabo, Damir Gee, Brett Devenney and Josh Kim were among those involved in the arrests and follow-up investigation, de la Rosa said.

Several of their colleagues assisted, he said.

“We thank these officers for their heroic actions in the face of danger while honorably protecting the City of Englewood and its residents,” Police Chief Thomas Greeley said.

