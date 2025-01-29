Englewood Parking Garage Shooting Robbery: 4 Queens Men Arrested, Prosecutor Says

The suspects — identified as 26-year-old Denzil Bailey, 31-year-old Iquwann Quick, 34-year-old Dwight Stephenson, and 27-year-old Osarumwense Uzamere — were arrested following a months-long investigation led by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and Englewood Police Department, Prosecutor Mark Musella announced.

The incident occurred on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, when Englewood police responded to reports of a shooting on Grand Avenue. Officers arrived to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the back, police said. He was rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center in serious condition and survived.

Investigators determined that the victim had been approached by a group of masked individuals brandishing firearms in a parking garage. As he attempted to flee, one suspect fired an AK-47 assault rifle, striking him. The suspects then robbed the victim before fleeing the scene, authorities said.

Through their investigation, detectives identified Bailey, Quick, Stephenson, and Uzamere as the suspects involved in the shooting and robbery.

On Jan. 16, 2025, Bailey was located and arrested in Galloway Township with the help of the New Jersey State Police. Quick, Stephenson, and Uzamere were apprehended on Jan. 28, 2025, in New York City with assistance from the FBI Safe Streets Task Force and NYPD.

All four suspects face charges of first-degree attempted murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery, and multiple weapons offenses, including possession of an assault rifle.

Bailey is being held at Bergen County Jail, while Quick, Stephenson, and Uzamere remain in custody in New York pending extradition to New Jersey.

