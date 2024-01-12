Fair 46°

Englewood Man, 49, Takes Fatal Leap From Bear Mountain Bridge In NY: Police

This story has been updated.

A 49-year-old man died after jumping from Bear Mountain Bridge in Stony Point.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Ahodges7
Kathy Reakes
A 49-year-old has died after jumping from the Bear Mountain Bridge in the Hudson Valley.

The incident took place in Rockland County around 7:50 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 11 in Stony Point, said Trooper Steven Nevel of the New York State Police.

An investigation revealed that the Englewood, New Jersey man drove to the bridge and walked up the south side where he jumped, Nevel said.

Nevel said his body was recovered around 9:30 p.m. by the Westchester County Police Marine Unit.

The man's name has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

