Englewood Ex-Con Who Eluded Prison In Bogota Murder Caught With Stolen Gun: Rochelle Park PD

Officer Chris Kiszka stopped a Honda Accord on Essex Street around 12:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 22, because passenger Zachary Anderson, 31, and two of his companions weren't wearing seatbelts, Police Capt. James M. DePreta said.

Kiszka was joined by Sgt. Brian Gallina and Officers Jorge Orihuela and Anthony Ferrulli, the captain said.

A perimeter sniff by a Bergen County Sheriff's K-9 led to a search that turned up a small amount of crack and, under the driver's seat, a 9mm Taurus handgun loaded with four hollow-point bullets, he said.

The gun had been reported stolen out of Georgia, DePreta said.

Anderson was charged with various weapons counts, including possessing a firearm -- and a stolen one, at that -- as a convicted felon.

He was also charged with drug-related offenses.

If he ends up convicted on any of the gun charges -- either following a trial or through a plea bargain -- he'll be sentenced to a considerable amount of time in state prison.

Anderson was one of three men prosecuted following the cold-blooded murder of a Hackensack man during a brawl between two groups outside a Bogota bar five years ago.

Dakota Johnson, a 28-year-old father of two, was shot in the chest when he came to a companion's rescue following an argument that began in Buddy's Place on Fort Lee Road and spilled outside around 1:45 a.m. Dec. 12, 2018.

He was pronounced dead a short time later at Hackensack University Medical Center.

The shooter, Talek Lawson of Englewood, was sentenced to 30 years in state prison last April after a jury in Hackensack convicted him of murder in November 2022.

Anderson, who was charged with assaulting another man during the brawl, cooperated with Bergen County prosecutors and was sentenced to probation despite a criminal history that stretches back a decade.

Given the circumstances, Anderson will remain held in the Bergen County Jail -- with no shot at a bail reform release -- for the foreseeable future following the Rochelle Park arrest.

"I'm extremely proud of the work our officers do to remove illegal guns from the streets that traverse our township while potentially preventing and solving future and past egregious crimes," Rochelle Park Police Chief Dean Pinto said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.