ENGINE'S PROBABLY FLOODED: Stolen Sedan Fished From Passaic River

A stolen car was fished out of the Passaic River -- and no, there weren't any bodies in it.

A passerby in Paterson's Westside Park spotted the Chevy Cruze about 100 feet from the water's edge and alerted police early Wednesday, May 24.

The sedan had been reported stolen overnight, police said.

A tow truck fished it out as a news chopper flew overhead and students, teachers and staff at nearby JFK High School strained to get a look from their windows.

The water-logged Chevy was impounded so forensic investigators could inspect it for evidence.

How or why it ended up in the drink is anyone's guess. The Cruze, with an MSRP starting around $18,000, isn't exactly high on the list of choices for vehicle thieves -- unless they're using it for "cruising" neighborhoods to scope out luxury rides.

It'll be a headache for the owner only if his or her insurance company doesn't total it.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.