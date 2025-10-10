‘End Of An Era’: Route 36 Supermarket Closing After Years Of Serving Community

The grocery store, located on Route 36, announced it will close on or about Oct. 24.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that our Port Monmouth store will be permanently closing,” the store said in a statement. “We are so thankful for the support and kindness this community has shown us over the years, and we truly hope to see you at our other locations in Atlantic Highlands and Red Bank.”

Residents were quick to share memories and sadness over the closure on social media.

“End of an era for sure!” one person wrote. “Foodtown was my first job and really set me up for my professional life. From customer service to now being Certified by the Supreme Court of New Jersey as a Civil Trial Attorney, I still use some of the skills I learned while working at the Port Monmouth store during high school and college.”

Another shopper added, “So sad. I am hoping another grocery store opens — it’s close to home and I loved shopping at your store.”

The company said it hopes to continue serving customers at its other locations in Atlantic Highlands and Red Bank.

