Ex-NJ Cop Sues Chief Just After Nephew Charged In Double Murder

Matthew O'Holla, who resigned from the Westfield Police Department in August after nearly 10 years, filed a lawsuit on Friday, Oct. 3 in Union County Superior Court against Westfield Police Chief Christopher Battiloro.

O'Holla alleges that trouble began in March 2023, when Dominick Sandelli — who works in the records department in Westfield as emergency communications systems and technological services supervisor — began harassing him, the suit says. O'Holla, a married father of three children, says he received this text on Friday, March 31, from an unknown number:

"Good morning, Matt. This may seem like a spam text, but it isn't. Would you let another guy perform oral sex on you? If yes, I would be interested. And we can be discreet. I am serious if you change your mind,"

O'Holla initially dismissed the text as a joke and later deleted it, the lawsuit says. However, he never forgot it: According to the lawsuit, that text made him feel "victimized; anxious, upset, embarrassed, and uncomfortable."

Months later, he was working with Sandelli, who said he had to speak to him about something and said he wanted to make sure he could trust O'Holla, as detailed by the lawsuit. Sandelli admitted he sent the texts to O'Holla, who initially thought he was messing with him and laughed it off, according to the lawsuit.

"No, Matt I am gay; I am sorry for sending you those messages I was in a weird and desperate place," Sandelli allegedly said.

O'Holla said he was shocked and embarrassed and tried to laugh it off, according to the suit. Sandelli allegedly admitted to texting other Westfield coworkers the same text messages from a burner phone, but said he apologized to them.

But Sandelli later told O'Holla his "offer still stands" and continued to send him harassing text messages, while begging him not to say anything.

According to the lawsuit, O’Holla said he tried to avoid Sandelli following their encounter and later filed a complaint accusing him of sexual harassment. The lawsuit says that soon after O’Holla’s filing, a separate complaint was made against him for working on a personal Vespa scooter in the police garage — an activity he claims was approved by Battiloro during his downtime.

The lawsuit states that as a result of that complaint, Sandelli received only a short suspension, which O’Holla said left him demoralized. According to the lawsuit, O’Holla feared Sandelli’s position still allowed him access to sensitive police databases despite the disciplinary action.

The lawsuit further alleges that multiple Vespa-related complaints were referred by Battiloro to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office, which declined to prosecute. According to the suit, O’Holla believes Sandelli was unlawfully surveilling him and that the Vespa matter led to his transfer from the traffic bureau to patrol, placement on a Performance Improvement Plan, and denial of a promotion to sergeant.

The lawsuit says that Battiloro later called the Vespa complaint “retaliation” between Sandelli and O’Holla. According to the filing, O’Holla disputed that claim, saying Battiloro’s statement showed he knew Sandelli was retaliating and that he not only allowed it but aided and abetted it.

According to the lawsuit, in April O’Holla became the subject of an internal affairs investigation after he conducted a welfare check where a resident he thought was deceased was later found alive and taken to a hospital. The lawsuit says the resident died two weeks later, and O’Holla was placed on modified duty — something he claimed had never happened to another officer.

The lawsuit states that while on modified duty, O’Holla was confined to police headquarters and not permitted to leave, even for breaks — an order he says came from Battiloro. The lawsuit further alleges that Battiloro banned him from working side jobs, which cost him income.

According to the lawsuit, following the internal affairs probe, Battiloro sought to suspend or terminate O’Holla for six months, accusing him of showing “an egregious lapse of judgment” and “indifference to human life.” The lawsuit says O’Holla resigned, believing termination was inevitable and viewing the disciplinary action as continued retaliation for his sexual harassment complaint.

The lawsuit concludes that after O’Holla’s resignation, Battiloro attempted to sabotage a potential job opportunity with the Union County Prosecutor’s Office — an act O’Holla describes in the suit as further retaliation.

O'Holla's lawsuit comes a few days after Battiloro's 17-year-old nephew was arrested and charged with the murders of two teenage girls in Cranford, running them down with his vehicle. The 17-year-old was reportedly stalking and harassing one of the girls he murdered.

Battiloro took to social media to deny rumors the 17-year-old was his son, saying he was not a member of his immediate family.

“I want to be clear, as loud and as firm as possible, that in NO WAY do my wife, children or I condone, defend, or excuse the actions that caused this terrible and tragic loss of life," Battiloro wrote on Facebook.

Battiloro and the Town of Westfield did not respond to a request for comment about O'Holla's lawsuit placed Friday, Oct. 3.

