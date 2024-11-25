Fair 53°

Employee Hid Up To $154M In Expenses Since 2021, Macy's Says

A Macy’s employee had misstated up to $154 million in delivery expenses over several years.

 Photo Credit: Wikipedia Commons/Larry Hachucka
Joe Lombardi
The development forced the retailer to delays its third-quarter earnings report.

The employee, whose name has not been released, has been fired.

According to the company, the employee responsible for accounting small package delivery expenses made erroneous accrual entries to conceal the costs from the fourth quarter of 2021 through the most recent quarter. During that time, Macy’s reported a total of $4.36 billion in delivery expenses.

The company conducted an independent investigation, which concluded the misconduct involved only one individual. 

The errors did not affect cash management activities or vendor payments, Macy’s said.

In a statement, Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette emphasized the company's commitment to ethical practices. “At Macy’s, Inc., we promote a culture of ethical conduct. 

"While we work diligently to complete the investigation as soon as practicable and ensure this matter is handled appropriately, our colleagues across the company are focused on serving our customers and executing our strategy for a successful holiday season.”

Macy’s expects to release its full third-quarter financial results and provide updates on its fourth-quarter and full-year outlooks by Wednesday, Dec. 11.

