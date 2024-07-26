Emily Madden, North Jersey Nurse, Dies At 27

Emily graduated from Wallkill Valley Regional High School in the Class of 2015 as the valedictorian, before attending college and becoming a registered nurse, right before the COVID-19 pandemic, her obituary says.

Emily worked as a nurse at hospitals in Newton and Morristown and in her free time, enjoyed visiting the Catskills, New Hampshire and the Berkshires, her obituary says.

She was being remembered as a supportive colleague and caring nurse.

"She made every patient feel heard, safe and loved," one person wrote on Emily's Facebook page. "She made every coworker look on the bright side and stay positive, even on the hardest of times. She may have been 10yrs younger than me but she taught me patience, understanding and to love others and not be so serious."

Emily is predeceased by her sister, Abigail Madden; grandparents Wilbert and Ruth Beatty and Mike and Margaret (Peg) Madden, her obituary says.

She is survived by her parents, Michael and Betsy; sisters Jessica and Laura; her uncle, John and her aunt Peggie; her boyfriend Alan, her dog Guinness; and numerous other family members and friends, according to her obituary

