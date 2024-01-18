Emil Savia II, Formerly Of Bergen County, Dies At 37: 'Best Supervisor'

A former Wood-Ridge resident, Savia graduated from Rowan University with a degree in business, his obituary reads. He oversaw 34 Saker Shoprites and was COO of Nicolosi Meat purveyors in Union City, according to his obituary.

"Working for Emil at Nicolosi was one of the most wonderful experiences in my career." wrote one mourner. "Emil was one of the best supervisors that I ever had the pleasure of knowing. He made the work environment a joy to be there. I'll miss him a lot."

An avid fisherman, Savia enjoyed charting his boat and spending time on the water with his father, Emil, his obituary reads.

Aside from Emil, he is survived by his stepmother Francesca, his mother Laura, his stepfather Drew, his sister Stephanie, his girlfriend Marisol, her sons Hansel and Imonai, and his nieces Talia and Vivana, according to his obituary.

He loved visiting his mother and stepfather in Delaware and also enjoyed taking his girlfriend and her children to the Dominican Republic, his obituary reads.

