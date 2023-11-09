Embezzlement: Office Manager Of Bergen-Based Union Charged With Stealing $1.7M In 3,000 Debits

Theresa Gremillot, 58, of Saddle Brook, pocketed an estimated 3,000 debits from the operating accounts of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local #632 between Jan. 1, 2019 and July 1, 2023, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

That’s an average of nearly 13 transactions a week.

Gremillot was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 8, and booked into the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

She’s charged with theft.

