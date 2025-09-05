Elon Musk’s $1 Trillion Payday: Tesla Dangles Biggest CEO Deal Ever For World's Richest Man

The electric vehicle maker laid out its pay package for the 54-year-old Musk in a regulatory filing on Friday, Sept. 5.

The plan would give Musk 423 million more Tesla shares valued at $143 billion today, according to a report from CBS News.

However, the payout would only unlock if Tesla meets specific profit, production, and market capitalization milestones.

For Musk to collect the full payout, Tesla would need to climb to an $8.5 trillion market value in the next decade, about eight times its current valuation. The package also requires Tesla to deliver 20 million vehicles, build 1 million self-driving robotaxis, and produce 1 million humanoid robots, dubbed Optimus, now in development.

If Tesla meets those goals, Musk's new shares would be worth an estimated $1 trillion. The world's richest man is currently worth more than $430 billion, according to Forbes.

"Mr. Musk is independently wealthy and has consistently demonstrated that he is motivated by more than just conventional forms of compensation," Tesla's board said in the filing. "Rather, he is driven by bold, high-stakes challenges that allow him to fundamentally reshape industries and society, while maximizing long-term shareholder value."

Musk hasn’t collected a paycheck from Tesla in nearly a decade, CNN reported. Instead, he has taken compensation entirely in shares and stock options, making him the company’s largest shareholder with about 410 million shares.

Tesla sales sank earlier this year following Musk's controversial turn in politics during his role in President Donald Trump's new Department of Government Efficiency. He left that post earlier this summer after a high-profile dispute with Trump.

