Elon's Next Move? Musk Now Pushing For Third Party Amid Bitter Blowup With Trump

“Is it time to create a new political party in America that actually represents the 80% in the middle?” Musk wrote on his X social media platform.

The 53-year-old billionaire entrepreneur and world's richest man attached a poll question underneath the post.

As of late Friday morning, June 6, with nearly 5,200,000 votes cast, 80.6 percent said yes, and 19.4 percent voted no.

A post by Musk on X on Thursday, June 5 that Trump would have lost the 2024 election had he not provided hundreds of millions of dollars to his campaign appeared to be what set the president off as the pair's disagreement about the tax-and-spending bill before Congress became personal.

"Such ingratitude," Musk wrote. "Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate."

“Elon was ‘wearing thin,’ " Trump fired back Thursday afternoon, June 5 on Truth Social. "I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!”

Trump also claimed Musk's issues with the bill are because of electric vehicle tax credit cuts, affecting Tesla, owned by the billionaire entrepreneur and world's richest man. Tesla stock dropped 15 percent for the day.

That drew this accusation without evidence from Musk: “Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files," he wrote on his X platform. "That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”

For his part, Trump hinted he may try to kill about $20 billion in government contracts with Musk's SpaceX company, posting: “The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that [former President Joe] Biden didn’t do it!”

