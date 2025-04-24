Fair 59°

Elmwood Park Drunk Driver Drove With Suspected License: Mt Olive PD

A 32-year-old Elmwood Park was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated in Budd Lake on Monday, April 21, after officers observed him driving erratically, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Mount Olive Police via Facebook
At 3:31 p.m., officers observed a gray Ford Focus traveling west on Route 46 fail to maintain its lane of travel, Mount Olive police said. As officers spoke to the driver, Krzystof Janasik, they detected the odor of alcohol and believed him to be impaired, police said.

Following field sobriety testing, Janasik was transported to police headquarters where he was charged with DWI, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license, police said.

He was released to a sober driver pending a court hearing, police said.

