Electricity, Gas Bills Surge Nationwide: Here's Why

Across the country, Americans are seeing their electricity and natural gas costs soar, squeezing household budgets just as summer temperatures peak.

Several key factors are fueling these price hikes.

Experts say the combination of increased energy demand, supply chain disruptions, and decades of underinvestment that have left the US grid with aging infrastructure are all contributing to the higher bills.

In addition, the growing need for power from AI-driven data centers, expanded oil and gas drilling, and the rise of electric vehicles are straining the grid like never before.

Extreme weather events, such as heatwaves and wildfires, are also putting additional stress on power systems and driving up electricity use.

For many families, these hikes mean making tough choices about how to manage monthly expenses.

According to newly-released federal data, electricity prices are now averaging 5.5 percent higher than they were a year ago, while natural gas bills have jumped by a staggering 13.8 percent.

Other factors such as inflation, policy choices like the gradual elimination of clean energy tax credits, and elevated rates for consumption exceeding base levels all contribute to rising costs for consumers.

As the summer begins to wind to a close, advocates are urging policymakers to consider relief measures and long-term solutions to help Americans cope with the mounting cost of keeping the lights on and homes cool.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.