Elderly Man With Severe Burns Dies After Being Found On NJ Town Sidewalk: Sources

An 82-year-old man died after neighbors found him on the sidewalk with severe burns in a North Jersey town on Friday night, Oct. 13, according to Daily Voice sources and authorities.

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

Shigeru Takeuchi, of Union, was found unresponsive around 9:05 p.m. on the 100 block of E. Willow Street in Millburn, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II and Millburn Police Chief Brian Gilfedder said.

Circumstances around the burns were unclear. Takeuchi was pronounced dead at 9:30 p.m., Gilfedder and Stephens said.

A pending autopsy will determine his cause of death.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

