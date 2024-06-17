Ejection, House Struck In Horrific Maywood Crash

One of the vehicles was knocked onto its side in the crash at the corner of East Passaic and Elm streets around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, June 16.

Two Teaneck men -- 28 and 20 years old -- were in one vehicle, responders said. A 25-year-old Bogota woman was driving the other, they said.

All three were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center.

Maywood firefighters and police responded, along with Rochelle Park police, who assisted, and the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Investigations Unit, which is investigating with borough officers, Maywood Police Chief Terence R. Kenny said.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.