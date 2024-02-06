Eight Dogs Rescued From Jersey Shore Fighting Ring: Officials

According to the Monmouth County SPCA, Neptune Township police responded to a call about animals in distress at a home on Embury Avenue on Saturday, Feb. 3. When officers and SPCA's humane law enforcement division arrived, they followed a concrete path with fresh blood to a backyard garage with dogs barking inside of it.

Officers removed the locks and found six dogs inside the garage. They were in separate crates lined with wood chips and dirty from the animals' urine and feces.

The county SPCA said the dogs had scars, scabs, injuries, and "punctures to their ears and mouths."

"We can only assume that some of the dogs were being used as "bait dogs" in the alleged dog fighting ring," the SPCA posted on Facebook on Monday, Feb. 5.

Two dogs were outside the garage on heavy chains connected to dog houses. They were rescued along with the six dogs in the garage.

Investigators collected medicines that included suspected animal steroids. They also seized syringes, IV bags, two dog treadmills, and other paraphernalia.

The SPCA said the people at the home did not cooperate and one was arrested for disorderly behavior.

"All of the dogs are being cared for by our compassionate staff and can finally be free of fear and pain," county SPCA director Ross Licitra said in a statement. "With the power governed by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, we will be sure that the cruel offenders of this case will be charged to the highest extent of the law to reinforce that we do not tolerate animal cruelty in our community."

The county SPCA also said it's looking for donations to pay for the medical care the dogs need. More than $1,100 from at least 30 donors had been raised in a fundraiser on the organization's Facebook page as of Tuesday, Feb. 6.

You can click here or go on the Monmouth County SPCA's Facebook page if you'd like to donate to the dogs and their recovery.

