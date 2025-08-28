Egg Recall Follows Salmonella Cases In Nearly 100 From Coast To Coast

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Thursday, Aug. 28, that cases span 13 states, with 73 illnesses in California. Additional infections have been reported in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Minnesota, North Carolina, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington.

The agency noted the true number of illnesses is likely higher because many people recover without testing.

Country Eggs, LLC issued a recall Wednesday, Aug. 27, covering large brown cage-free “sunshine yolks” and “omega-3 golden yolks” eggs distributed in California and Nevada from June 16 through July 9, 2025.

The recalled cartons carry code CA 7695 and sell-by dates from July 1 through September 18, 2025, and were sold under brand names including Nagatoshi Produce, Misuho, and Nijiya Markets. Some lots were also packed for foodservice in bulk.

Consumers should not eat the recalled eggs. Throw them away or return them to the store, and wash any items or surfaces that may have touched the product. Businesses are advised not to sell or serve the recalled eggs and to sanitize affected areas.

Most salmonella infections cause diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps within six hours to six days after exposure, and most people recover without treatment in four to seven days.

Severe illness can occur, especially in young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems. Seek medical care for high fever, bloody diarrhea, prolonged symptoms, or signs of dehydration.

For product details and updates, check the CDC’s outbreak page.

