Complaint Details How Edison Teacher Stalked, Sexualized Middle School Student For Years

Julius Coaccioli was found with child porn over the summer but was slapped with new charges after one of the victims in the tapes found in his home was identified as his former Edison Township Middle School student, according to documents obtained by Daily Voice.

In an interview with detectives on Dec. 5, the victim detailed how Coaccioli began grooming him when he was in sixth grade, in 2013, and continued messaging him even after he blocked his email address when he entered ninth grade, upon realizing how "inappropriate" the relationship was.

It began with preferential treatment in the classroom and escalated to Google chats and FaceTime calls outside of school hours, the victim told police.

Some of the 95 screenshots of chats between Coaccioli and his victim showed the teacher calling the boy, then 13, his "boyfriend," saying "I love you" to him, and asking him about his masturbatory habits.

Coaccioli wrote the boy school passes excusing him from lunch or after-school care so that the two could spend time together, authorities said.

The teacher used tape to form a box on the floor in a spot in the classroom where the two couldn't be seen from any windows or doors, the complaint says. In this box, Coaccioli would hug the boy tightly and caress him, according to police documents.

According to the victim, this box served no educational purpose.

Coaccioli secretly recorded the victim during a video call on another device as he posed in his underwear and touched himself, at his teacher's direction, the police papers say.

Then, when the victim was in ninth grade, he stopped communicating with Coaccioli, he says when he realized how inappropriate the relationship was, the affidavit says.

Coaccioli continued emailing and chatting with the victim, who had blocked his email address, according to the victim's statement to police this week. The teacher did so using different emails until 2020, despite the victim ignoring him, police documents say.

The victim noticed his former teacher driving by his home frequently, which made him feel unsafe. This happened until 2022, when the victim moved out of town, police documents show.

A review of Coaccioli's Google search history showed 66 searches for the victim's name since 2018, according to the complaint.

Coaccioli has been charged with third-degree possession of child porn, first-degree manufacturing child porn, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree possession of child pornography, third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact, and fourth-degree stalking.

In New Jersey, any person having reasonable cause to believe that a child has been subjected to abuse or acts of abuse should immediately report this information to the State Central Registry (SCR). If the child is in immediate danger, call 911 as well as 1-877 NJ ABUSE (1-877-652-2873). Click here for more on how to report child abuse.

The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline is reachable by call or text: 1-800-422-4453.

