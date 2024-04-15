21-Year-Old Jumper Rescued From River Beneath NJ Bridge, Police Say

The call came in shortly before 6:30 a.m. Monday, April 15 along Route 1 near the Raritan River Boat Club, Edison Deputy Chief Robert Dudash said.

Police found an unoccupied car on the bridge and a man in the water, Dudash said. Two officers swam out to rescue the man, he said.

The man was taken to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital where he was recovering fine, Dudash said.

The two officers suffered mild hypothermia and were taken to JFK Hospital for treatment. Additional officers helped them get to shore.

"It turned out about as good as it's going to turn out," Dudash said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.