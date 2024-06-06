Dispatchers Save Abducted Woman, Driver Arrested For Kidnapping At GWB, Cops Say

Port Authority police later charged 39-year-old Chukwuebu D Emegoakor with kidnapping, criminal restraint, false imprisonment, terroristic threats and other offenses.

The woman who was abducted called 911 at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, and was patched through to Edison dispatchers, police said.

Dispatchers kept the woman on the phone as the man drove toward New York City, with Edison police sending alerts to other departments, according to Edison Deputy Police Chief Robert Dudash.

At about 5:40 p.m., Port Authority police were able to intercept a vehicle traveling eastbound on Route 80 toward the George Washington Bridge lower level. Officers staged on the lower level observed the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Three officers were able to safely remove the victim and her child from the vehicle, ensuring neither was injured, according to PAPD.

"Dispatchers definitely did a very good job because they stayed on the phone an extended period of time," Dudash said.

The woman wasn't exactly cooperative, but maybe she could not be, he said.

The driver was being held in Bergen County Jail, according to Port Authority police.

It was unclear where the domestic dispute began.

