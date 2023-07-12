'Edgewater Needed Something A Little Different': New Tapas Restaurant Opens

Domani, who owns three other restaurants in the area, recently opened Bonita by the River, a restaurant specializing in Spanish European cuisine and tapas at 190 River Road in Edgewater.

"Edgewater needed something a little different," Domani said. "There aren't many tapas places in the area."

Patrons have been enjoying the rooftop bar and the 20 different types of tapas Bonita serves, including pastelillos, spicy filet mignon tips and baked oysters champagne. Bonita also offers a happy hour on weekends.

"It's been fantastic," Domani said. "People really love the food. We feel this is a great addition to the Edgewater community."

Tapas is Spanish for small plates, and Domani is catering to the people who like to go out to dinner and have drinks and appetizers.

When it comes to other dishes Domani likes to keep it all in the family. La Zana, which is a shell pasta, red roasted pepper, blackened cajun chicken is named after his aunt and the arroz amarillo, which is his mother's recipe for saffron rice. Domani is a big fan of the chicken milanese which is topped with small shell pasta, pink parmesan cream and fried mozzarella.

"It's a beautiful dish that everyone likes, but you can't get anywhere," Domani said.

Bonita even aims to make its burgers unique. The Bonita burger is served on a hot plate with sizzling macaroni and cheese.

"It's a great Instagram moment," Domani said.

