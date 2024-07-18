Public Masturbator Arrested Twice In Same Day, Edgewater Police Say

Mark Schmitt, 62, was arrested at around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17, the Edgewater Police Department said in a news release. He was charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact and criminal trespass.

Police responded to a report of a man masturbating on a bench by the Hudson Riverfront walkway at around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16. Later that evening, a driver reported a man with his penis exposed and masturbating at a bus stop on River Road.

The suspect wasn't located during either incident. Officers eventually found Schmitt sleeping in the boiler room of an apartment building.

Schmitt was held in the Bergen County Jail to await a court appearance.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.