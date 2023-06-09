Ed Sheeran Shows Still On At MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium announced Ed Sheeran's two shows, on Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11, will remain on as scheduled. Sheeran is performing at Me Life as part of his +–=÷× Tour (pronounced the Mathematics Tour) with opening acts Khalid and Dylan. This is Sheeran's first shows in the tri-state area since Sept. 2018.

Don't have tickets yet? Tickets are still available for face value at Ticketmaster. For more information on attending the show, click here.

