Eating Too Much Chicken Raises Cancer Risk, Study Says

The research, conducted by a team at the National Institute of Gastroenterology in Italy and published in the journal Nutrients, followed nearly 5,000 adults over a two-decade period.

The analysis focused on weekly meat consumption, including poultry, and tracked health outcomes, particularly cancer-related deaths.

The study found that people who ate more than 300 grams of poultry per week — about three or more standard servings — faced a 27 percent higher risk of death from all causes. Those who ate 100 grams or less had the lowest risk.

The risk of dying specifically from gastrointestinal cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, and liver cancers, was even higher for heavy poultry consumers.

The association appeared strongest among men, the study found.

Poultry is often considered a healthier alternative to red meat. But the study’s authors say more research is needed to understand the risks — including whether cooking methods like frying or grilling may play a role.

The findings suggest that moderation and variety remain key when it comes to protein choices, the researchers noted.

