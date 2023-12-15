Armed Driver Was Going 100MPH In Nj-pa Pursuit That Ended In School Bus Crash: Cops

Brett M. Wyatt Jr., of Phillipsburg, began the terrifying ordeal around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12, when he fired shots at a parked truck on Uniontown Road in Lopatcong, Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said.

A responding officer found Wyatt’s vehicle, a yellow hatch bag sedan, heading west on Route 57 near the Rt. 519 intersection, the prosecutor said.

Wyatt continued west before stopping in traffic at a temporary construction zone near Stryker’s Road, where he fired shots at two occupied vehicles, Pfeiffer said. He then pulled onto the shoulder and next to a Tesla also stopped in the construction zone, and fired three shots into the passenger’s side, police said.

The gun fire struck the car on the passenger’s side rear quarter panel, the passenger side door just below the door handle, and the passenger side front fender. That driver was the sole occupant and was not injured.

Then, Wyatt fired at a Chevrolet sedan heading east on Route 57, hitting the car on the driver’s side door above the door handle. No injuries were reported in that incident either, police said.

Wyatt began heading west on the roadway entering Route 22 before getting off at South fifth Street, at which time he was confronted by Lopatcong police.

Wyatt went through the Speedway station and got back on Route 22 west at a high rate of speed, Pfeiffer said. The officer pursued the car as it drove recklessly in and out of traffic, into the opposite lane or travel across Route 22.

The pursuit continued into Easton, PA over the toll bridge, with Wyatt hitting speeds more than 100 mph, police said.

A BOLO was issued with a description of the vehicle after police terminated the pursuit near the Rt. 33 exit, Pfeiffer said.

Less than 30 minutes later, at 3:15 p.m., a Pennyslniva State Trooper positioned in the grass median of the Schoenersville Road exit from Route 22 spotted Wyatt’s vehicle getting off the highway onto Schoenersville Road.

The trooper attempted a stop but, yet again, Wyatt fled onto Route 22 east, weaving in and out of traffic going more than 100 mph, police said.

Wyatt didn’t get far, losing control of his vehicle on the curve by the Phillipsbrug Post Office and crashing into a school bus on Route 22 east near Morris Street, Pfeiffer said.

Wyatt was flown to St. Luke’s Fountain Hill in Bethlehem with “major” injuries.

A search of his vehicle turned up three guns: A 9mm Glock; a 10mm Glock; and a Kel-Tec 9mm Carbine with hundreds of rounds of ammunition for the other firearms, police said.

“Suspicious” substances were also recovered from Wyatt’s car, which have been sent to the New Jersey State Police lab for testing.

Charges are pending as Wyatt remains hospitalized.

