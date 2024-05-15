East Rutherford Tenant Dies Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound With Son In Next Room

Officers who responded to the 3:16 a.m. May 15 call were directed to the second floor of the Mozart Street home, Police Capt. Jeff Yannacone said.

They found the victim dead of a gunshot wound to the head on the kitchen floor, the captain said.

He was pronounced at the scene.

Responders said the man's 4-year-old son was in the next room at the time.

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline) offers 24/7 call, text and chat access to trained crisis counselors who can help people experiencing suicidal, substance use, and/or mental health crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at: 988lifeline.org.

